Tom Brady drops video of his hole-in-one

The Detroit News

Tom Brady is widely recognized as the best quarterback in NFL history.

He’s a pretty good golfer too.

On Wednesday morning, Brady, 44, posted a video to his Twitter account that — apparently — shows him hitting a hole-in-one.

The footage from one angle, taken from a drone, shows Brady using an iron off the tee and the ball lands on the green, takes a couple of bounces and goes into the hole.

Another camera shows Brady celebrating with the camera crew and a small group of other observers.