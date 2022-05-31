Lions claim defensive lineman off waivers; cut kicker Rosas

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions added defensive line depth on Tuesday, claiming John Cominsky off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Charleston in 2019, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Cominsky played sparingly as a rookie, logging just 100 defensive snaps across 10 games. That grew to nearly 400 snaps in his second season, where he recorded 28 tackles (3.0 for a loss), 1.0 sack and recovered a fumble.

With a new coaching staff in Atlanta last season, Cominsky fell out of the rotation and was active just four games prior to being waived last week.

At Charleston, he was the conference's defensive player of the year as a senior and recorded a combined 39.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in his final two seasons. He further bolstered his resume heading into the draft with strong testing at the combine and his pro day, posting elite speed and agility metrics for his position.

To clear room for Cominsky, the Lions waived veteran kicker Aldrick Rosas. Following his departure, the team still has two kickers on the roster: Austin Seibert and Riley Patterson.

Claimed off waivers ahead of Week 1, Seibert made 10 of his 12 field-goal attempts for the Lions before suffering a season-ending hip injury. Patterson, an undrafted rookie signed off the Patriots' practice squad, served as Seibert's replacement. Patterson made 13 of his 14 attempts with a long of 49 yards.