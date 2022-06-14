Little Caesars is the new official pizza of the NFL

The Detroit News

Little Caesars is getting another slice of the sports advertising market.

The world's third-largest pizza chain announced a multi-year partnership to become the official pizza of the NFL. It's billed as the Little Caesars' highest-profile partnership.

The local pizza chain also has naming rights to Little Caesars Arena, home to both the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons, based in midtown. The Ilitch family also owns the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings.

"We're thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family," Renie Anderson, chief revenue officer and executive vice president of NFL Partnerships said in a joint release. "With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States."

The deal positions Little Caesars to partner with the NFL on social media games, new products, new packaging and unique promotions, which will be revealed before next season and continue throughout the course of the sponsorship.

"This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country," said Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "And because we're the value leader in the pizza industry, hungry fans can enjoy weekly game-time meals at a very affordable price during a time when food prices are on the rise."