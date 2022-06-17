Lions sign second-round draft pick, Kentucky DL Josh Paschal
The Detroit Lions signed rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal to a rookie contract, the team announced on Friday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Paschal was the Lions' second-round pick (46th overall) from Kentucky. He registered 13 career sacks with 35.5 tackles for loss, including 5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a senior in 2021.
Paschal, who missed the team’s mandatory minicamp because of a lower-body injury, was a first-team All-SEC honoree in his last collegiate season.
The Lions have now signed all eight of their draft selections, including No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and No. 12 overall pick Jameson Williams.
Here is the Lions’ 2022 draft class:
►Round 1: No. 2 Aidan Hutchinson, DE (Michigan)
►Round 1: No. 12 (from Vikings) Jameson Williams, WR (Alabama)
►Round 2: No. 46 (from Vikings) Josh Paschal, DE (Kentucky)
►Round 3: No. 97 Kerby Joseph, S (Illinois)
►Round 5: No. 177 James Mitchell, TE (Virginia Tech)
►Round 6: No. 188 Malcolm Rodriguez, LB (Oklahoma State)
►Round 6: No. 217 James Houston, DE (Jackson State)
►Round 7: No. 237 Chase Lucas, CB (Arizona State)
The Lions also announced on Friday the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs:
Player personnel
►Lance Newmark – Senior Director of Player Personnel
►Brian Hudspeth – Assistant Director of College Scouting
►Joe Kelleher – Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
►Ademi Smith – Scout
Football operations
►Mike Disner – Chief Operating Officer
►Brandon Sosna – Senior Director, Football Administration
►Gina Newell – Senior Director, Football Operations
►Jesse Giambra – Manager, Team Operations/Head Coach Administration