Lions sign second-round draft pick, Kentucky DL Josh Paschal

Detroit News

The Detroit Lions signed rookie defensive lineman Josh Paschal to a rookie contract, the team announced on Friday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Paschal was the Lions' second-round pick (46th overall) from Kentucky. He registered 13 career sacks with 35.5 tackles for loss, including 5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss as a senior in 2021.

Paschal, who missed the team’s mandatory minicamp because of a lower-body injury, was a first-team All-SEC honoree in his last collegiate season.

The Lions have now signed all eight of their draft selections, including No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and No. 12 overall pick Jameson Williams.

Here is the Lions’ 2022 draft class:

►Round 1: No. 2 Aidan Hutchinson, DE (Michigan)

►Round 1: No. 12 (from Vikings) Jameson Williams, WR (Alabama)

►Round 2: No. 46 (from Vikings) Josh Paschal, DE (Kentucky)

►Round 3: No. 97 Kerby Joseph, S (Illinois)

►Round 5: No. 177 James Mitchell, TE (Virginia Tech)

►Round 6: No. 188 Malcolm Rodriguez, LB (Oklahoma State)

►Round 6: No. 217 James Houston, DE (Jackson State)

►Round 7: No. 237 Chase Lucas, CB (Arizona State)

The Lions also announced on Friday the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs:

Player personnel

►Lance Newmark – Senior Director of Player Personnel

►Brian Hudspeth – Assistant Director of College Scouting

►Joe Kelleher – Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

►Ademi Smith – Scout

Football operations

►Mike Disner ­– Chief Operating Officer

►Brandon Sosna – Senior Director, Football Administration

►Gina Newell – Senior Director, Football Operations

►Jesse Giambra – Manager, Team Operations/Head Coach Administration