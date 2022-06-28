Lions announce dates for public practices at training camp

The Detroit News

Detroit Lions fans, mark your calendar.

The Lions will hold seven training camp practices that will be open to the general public and two sessions that will be exclusively available to season-ticket holders, the team announced Tuesday.

Those dates:

► Saturday, July 30 (season-ticket holders only): 8:30 a.m. practice (gates open at 7:30 a.m.)

► Monday, Aug. 1: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Tuesday, Aug. 2: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Wednesday, Aug. 3: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Thursday, Aug. 4: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Friday, Aug. 5 (season-ticket holders only): 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Monday, Aug. 8: 2:30 p.m. practice (1:30 p.m.)

► Tuesday, Aug. 9: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

► Wednesday, Aug. 10: 8:30 a.m. practice (7:30 a.m.)

Times are subject to change. Attendance will be limited each day to “maximize the fan viewing experience and sightlines.”

The training camp will include activities for fans of all ages, including ticket and merchandise giveaways, photo opportunities with mascot Roary, the Lions cheerleaders and Lions legends, tailgate games, face painting and balloon artists. Detroit-area food trucks will also be on site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

Only outdoor practices will be open. In the case of inclement weather, practice will be moved inside the team's practice facility and closed to the public.

For more information, including parking and regular updates, visit www.detroitlions.com/trainingcamp.