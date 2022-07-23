Lions hire former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett as offensive assistant

If you're a Michigan fan that doubles as a Detroit Lions fan, rejoice.

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is finally on your side.

The Lions announced Saturday that they've hired Barrett as an offensive assistant. Details regarding Barrett's exact role with the Lions were not released.

Barrett played 50 games at Ohio State from 2014-2017, throwing for 9,434 yards and 104 touchdowns during his college career. His best season came as a freshman in 2014, when he threw for 2,834 yards with 34 touchdown passes in 12 games before a season-ending leg injury suffered against Michigan forced Cardale Jones to take over as starter en route to a national title.

Michigan fans will remember Barrett as the quarterback who converted a controversial fourth-and-1 in double overtime during "The Game" in 2016, which the Buckeyes go on to win, 30-27.

Barrett was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft and signed with the New Orleans Saints, where Lions head coach Dan Campbell was then an assistant head coach.

Barrett then spent time on the practices squads of Seattle and Pittsburgh before later returning to New Orleans, but never played an NFL game. His football career came to an end this past spring. Barrett signed with the Edmonton Elks but suffered a season-ending injury in March. He then moved to the retired list.

