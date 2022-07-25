Monday's NFL: Green Bay police review video in which officer grabs Dillon

Associated Press

Green Bay, Wis. — Green Bay police say their internal affairs department is conducting a review after a video on social media showed an officer grabbing Packers running back A.J. Dillon during a Saturday night soccer match at Lambeau Field.

Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during the exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.

After fans booed and Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, the officer backed off and allowed Dillon to jump into the stands. When the video started to gain attention on social media, Dillon tweeted out his account of what happened.

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the officer and Mr. Dillon,” Green Bay police chief Chris Davis said Monday in a statement. “The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”

Davis’ statement didn’t identify the officer shown on the video.

Dillon said on social media that a couple of security officials had helped him come down to the field during a rain delay in Saturday’s soccer match so that he could do a Lambeau leap to excite the crowd.

“I’m assuming (the officer) missed them telling me to come down,” Dillon said.

In a later tweet, Dillon described the incident as “just miscommunication between parties.”

“The @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down for our games to keep us safe,” Dillon said. “Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people, it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good.”

When he was asked about the incident Monday after the Packers’ annual shareholders meeting, team president/CEO Mark Murphy called it “obviously a very unfortunate situation that occurred.”

Jags open camp with police escort

Doug Pederson opened his first training camp in Jacksonville with a police escort.

The first-year Jaguars coach and 91 players loaded onto a five-bus caravan for a 5-mile ride from TIAA Bank Field to a nearby high school for their first practice Monday. Despite the extra security, the quick trip provided an old-school feel for a new-school coach whose main goal is leading one of the NFL’s bumbling franchises back to respectability.

“Ten minutes on a bus full of 50 guys, yeah, there’s quite a bit of bonding,” Pederson said.

Jacksonville landed at Episcopal School for camp because of a $120 million renovation to the team’s practice fields. The 18-month project includes three new fields (one indoors) and a 125,000-square-foot sports performance center that will house meeting rooms, offices, a weight room, a locker room and more. It’s projected to open next June.

In the meantime, the Jaguars will be somewhat displaced for practice. They worked mostly from their game field for organized team activities, but that option wasn’t feasible given the daily workload associated with training camp.

So team officials scouted five local spots, including campuses at Jacksonville University and the University of North Florida, before settling on Episcopal because of its close proximity and the fact that it was wide open in June, July and August.

“When you abide by the (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and you have an 11-hour day, you have to factor in travel and all of that,” Pederson said. “It takes up either practice time, meeting time, whatever you can do. You have to work out some of those kinks. … It’s been kind of fun this summer to watch the progression of everything.”

The Jaguars renovated two lacrosse/soccer fields to mimic NFL-quality playing surfaces, installed a bank of electrical outlets and delivered two portable goal posts that were actually constructed and welded together from the six taken down at the old practice fields. They rented equipment, buses and security, racking up a total bill that topped $1 million for 14 days of practice.

“We can get everything done over here,” Pederson said. “The only thing we have to be careful of is the weather, but that’s why we’re in the mornings and hopefully the storms stay away in the morning time. We just don’t have a ton of shelter (and) player safety is No. 1, and we just have to make it work. We have plenty of time.”

Not as much as usual.

The Jaguars opened camp nearly a week after Las Vegas. The teams play Aug. 4 in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Pederson expressed no concern about having a preseason game in 10 days. He’s unlikely to play many starters and felt as if players got enough done in OTAs, so much so that he nixed one practice and released most veterans from a mandatory, three-day minicamp.

“We’re not starting over. We’re picking up where we left off,” second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “Everything we’re talking about, we’re flying through because we’ve already installed it a couple times. Having that knowledge and everyone can just pick up quick when we install, that’s nice. We can add new wrinkles faster because we’ve already done it.”

Pederson’s first camp practice lasted a little more than an hour, the latest player-friendly approach taken by the longtime NFL backup QB.

Jacksonville didn’t place anyone on the physically unable to perform list and has several rehabbing veterans close to making full returns. Running back James Robinson (Achilles tendon) could be the last one to work his way back. Robinson, who has 1,837 yards on the ground and 15 touchdowns in two seasons, tore his Achilles tendon in late December. He worked on the side Monday and is expecting a full return in mid-August.

“It’s a good sign. I’ve seen how hard he’s worked to get himself back this spring and this summer,” Pederson said. “He’s done a great job of putting himself in the position to where we don’t have to (rush him back) but still be cautious with him and make sure he’s ready when he’s ready.”

Raiders' Good retires at age 31

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good has been placed on the reserve retired list, leaving a potential hole in the weakest part of the team’s offense.

The Raiders made the surprise announcement Monday that Good had decided to retire. Good was expected to compete for a starting spot at guard on Las Vegas’ line as he worked his was back from reconstructive knee surgery.

Good was cleared to practice at the start of training camp last week but didn’t participate on Sunday and now is calling it quits at age 31.

Good began his seven-year career with Indianapolis in 2015 and was claimed off waivers by the Raiders late in the 2018 season. He played 63 career games and was a versatile backup for much of his career, playing both guard and tackle, before starting 14 games in 2020 for Las Vegas.

Good was set to be the starter at right guard last season but he tore his ACL in the season opener and missed the rest of the year.

The retirement could create an opening for third-round pick Dylan Parham or Lester Cotton to start for Las Vegas. Parham had been working as a backup on the interior of the line early in camp with Cotton getting most of the time with the first team. Cotton has played five offensive snaps in three seasons in the NFL.

The Raiders have done little this offseason to upgrade a line that struggled last season and has only one established starter in left tackle Kolton Miller. Center Andre James had an up-and-down season in his first year as a starter, while left guard John Simpson, swing tackle Brandon Parker and 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood struggled.

Leatherwood began his rookie season at right tackle before moving inside to guard after four rough games. Leatherwood has been working at tackle mostly this offseason but could be an option at guard if he loses the starting job to Parker.

The Raiders re-signed free agent G Jordan Meredith after waiving him just before the start of training camp.