Lions receiver Quintez Cephus exits camp practice with injury

Allen Park — Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus suffered an injury early during Tuesday morning's training camp practice, requiring assistance from multiple trainers to return to the practice facility for further evaluation.

Battling against Jeff Okudah in a one-on-one receiving drill, Cephus overpowered the cornerback on a deep route, making a difficult catch against the tight coverage. But as the two crashed to the ground, the receiver stayed down and was attended to by the team's training staff.

Cephus appeared to be grabbing his left leg, and once he was helped to his feet, he was unable to put any weight on the leg, as trainers supported him on both sides and helped him off the field.

Cephus had been performing well this offseason, looking to build off his strong start to the 2021 season, prior to a broken collarbone prematurely ending his year. A fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2020, he caught 15 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns before suffering the collarbone injury shortly before halftime in a Week 5 matchup against Minnesota.

If Cephus ends up being sidelined for an extended period, it will create additional opportunities for receivers further down the depth chart, namely Trinity Benson, who has been seeing some reps with the first-team offense to start this week.