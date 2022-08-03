Lions provide optimistic injury updates on Cephus, Onwuzurike

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions received good news on Quintez Cephus, a day after the wide receiver had to be helped off the field following a hard landing.

"Yeah, I think he'll be OK," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "It was much more optimistic once we got him in and got an image. Looks like he'll be down we feel like a short period of time."

Cephus is coming off a season when he missed the final 12 games with a broken collarbone. Prior to suffering that injury, the former fourth-round pick had been settling into a groove, catching 15 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns through five appearances.

Additionally, the Lions provided positive updates on defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike and tight end T.J. Hockenson, who both sat out Tuesday's practice.

"They both got banged up a little bit the previous day, so we were trying to be smart with both of those guys," Campbell said.

To compensate for the Cephus injury, as well as rookie Corey Sutton's abrupt retirement, the team signed free agent receiver Maurice Alexander.

An all-conference return man and receiver at Florida International, he recently made the All-USFL team as a member of the Philadelphia Stars, leading the league in kickoff return average and finishing third in punt return average.

To make room for Alexander, the Lions waived/injured running back Greg Bell, who went down with a back/hip injury early in training camp.