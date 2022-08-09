Detroit Lions debut on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' is tonight; how to watch

The first episode of "Hard Knocks" featuring the Detroit Lions is set to air at 10 p.m. Tuesday, and fans can tune in via HBO to watch.

Each episode of the series — there are five in total — is an hour long and will be released every Tuesday until Sept. 6.

The show will feature the Lions as they go through training camp, highlighting some of the more exciting storylines and interesting personalities the team has to offer.

The Twitter account for NFL Films on Tuesday posted a clip of Jamaal Williams giving an emotional speech after practice, teasing some of the content that will be available in the show.

