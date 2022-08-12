Lions starters open preseason with a roar on offense, whimper on defense

Detroit — The Detroit Lions' starting offense flashed its promise in the preseason opener Friday night at Ford Field, while the defense showed it has significant work to do before next month's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Taking the ball to start the game, Detroit's top offensive group put together a lengthy scoring drive, overcoming a mistake — a dropped pass by running back Jamaal Williams — that would have derailed the team more often than not a season ago.

Quarterback Jared Goff completed his other three attempts, getting the unit moving in the right direction with an 18-yard strike to tight end Brock Wright before two throws to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the second going for 20 yards into the red zone.

Running back D'Andre Swift capped the series, taking a handoff and bouncing around the left edge of his offensive line, picking up a downfield block from receiver Josh Reynolds to get into the end zone for a 9-yard scoring run.

The Falcons managed to match the Lions, driving 82 yards on 12 plays and doing much of that damage on the ground. Despite a strong start by rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who tallied a tackle for a loss and drew a hold early in the drive, the Falcons rushed for 58 yards, with quarterback Marcus Mariota accounting for 23 of them. He finished the series by escaping around the left edge and diving across the goal line, tying the game.

That was it for the majority of the starters on both sides as Tim Boyle entered the game for the Lions, replacing Goff at quarterback.

Detroit's second-unit offense battled through three early penalties, including two holding infractions, before Boyle found Kalif Raymond for a 45-yard strike deep down the left sideline. That set up a 46-yard field goal by Austin Seibert to put the Lions back up, 10-7.

A dropped third-down pass by receiver Geronimo Allison forced the Falcons to punt on the ensuing drive, only for the Lions to give it right back after Boyle misfired on a pair of throws, leading to a three-and-out.

After a roughing the passer penalty against Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis negated an interception for cornerback Bobby Price, Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder connected with Allison for a long gain to the 1-yard line. Ridder got it into the end zone the next play, floating a ball to tight end Parker Hesse, who beat the coverage of Lions rookie safety Kerby Joseph.

Detroit was able to regain the lead shortly before the half. Aided by a pair of Falcons penalties, Boyle lobbed one up for tight end Devin Funchess, who effectively used his length to haul in the back-shoulder fade in the back corner of the end zone from a yard out.

Despite having less than a minute remaining in the half, the Falcons were able to work into field goal range on the back of two Ridder scrambles for 39 yards, setting up Younghoe Koo's 47-yard make as time expired and sending the sides to the locker room tied at 17.

