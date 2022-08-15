Lions trim three from roster ahead of mandatory cuts

Allen Park — A day ahead of needing to trim the roster to 85, the Detroit Lions cut three players Monday morning, releasing tight ends Garrett Griffin and Nolan Givan as well as offensive lineman Ryan McCollum.

Griffin joined the Lions this offseason after six years with New Orleans, reconnecting him with Dan Campbell, who served as his position coach with the Saints. Griffin logged 20 snaps between offense and special teams in the preseason opener, spending several in fullback alignments with the starter at that spot, Jason Cabinda, still sidelined by an ankle injury.

The Lions signed McCollum in the middle of last season, poaching the undrafted rookie off the Houston Texans practice squad after Frank Ragnow suffered a season-ending injury. McCollum would go on to play 109 offensive snaps for the Lions in 202, including a start against Denver.

But with Ragnow back to full strength, and Evan Brown firmly entrenched as the top backup, McCollum became expendable.

Givan, a local product who twice earned all-state honors at Berkley High School, played collegiately at Ball State, San Diego State and Southeastern University. He caught 56 passes for 572 yards as a senior.

With the roster moves, the Lions will need to part with two more players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.