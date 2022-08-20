Here's who didn't suit up for Lions' preseason matchup vs. Colts

Indianapolis — Here's the list of Detroit Lions players who did not suit up to play in Week 2 of preseason against the Indianapolis Colts.

Every projected Lions starter on offense and nearly every projected starter on defense rested in Saturday's game after two days of joint practices with the Colts earlier this week.

There are two particular positions of interest to watch Saturday: Linebacker, where nearly every starting job is up for grabs and sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez is building momentum for one of the spots, and quarterback, where Tim Boyle and David Blough are both hoping to gain an edge for the second-string job.

More: Eight players to watch ahead of Lions' preseason matchup vs. Colts

The Lions and Colts will kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. Follow along with live updates from Detroit News staff writer Nolan Bianchi.

Offense

Quarterback

► Jared Goff

Running back

► D’Andre Swift

► Jamaal Williams

Tight end

► T.J. Hockenson

► Devin Funchess (stinger)

Wide receiver

► Amon-Ra St. Brown

► DJ Chark

► Josh Reynolds

► Quintez Cephus (back/hip)

Offensive line

► Penei Sewell

► Halapoulivaati Vaitai

► Frank Ragnow

► Jonah Jackson

► Taylor Decker

► Kevin Jarvis (unknown injury)

More: Lions notes: Dan Campbell encouraged with how roster stacks up against Colts

Defense

Defensive line

► Aidan Hutchinson

► Michael Brockers

► Alim McNeill

► Charles Harris

► Levi Onwuzurike (back/hip)

Linebacker

► Alex Anzalone

► Julian Okwara (unknown injury)

Cornerback

► Amani Oruwariye

► Ifeatu Melifonwu (leg)

Safety

► Tracy Walker

► DeShon Elliott

► C.J. Moore (unknown injury)

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi