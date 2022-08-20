Live updates: Lions at Colts, NFL preseason

After going head-to-head for a couple of days on the practice field, the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts will square off for four quarters Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The preseason game — the second dress rehearsal for both teams — kicks off at 1 p.m.

The Lions offensive starters turned in a strong showing in last week's preseason-opening 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team will rest most of its starters on both sides of the ball Saturday. That should create opportunities for extended playing time for those fighting for roster spots and roles.

Lions at Colts

► Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: Fox 2 Detroit/97.1 FM

► Preseason records: Both teams are 0-1