Lions notes: Backup QB battle neck-and-neck; most starters to play in preseason finale

Allen Park — In a competition that's gone back and forth throughout the offseason, the Detroit Lions' backup quarterback battle heads into the final week before roster cuts, still lacking clarity.

"I think it’s neck-and-neck," coach Dan Campbell said.

David Blough, who served as the team's third-string option a year ago, got the start in the team's second preseason game on Saturday. Playing the entire first half, he led three lengthy scoring drives, capping his day with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tom Kennedy as time expired in the second quarter.

Conversely, Blough threw a pass to Kennedy into tight coverage that was intercepted and translated into Colts points. The QB also failed to take advantage of a lengthy kickoff return into Colts territory, which ended with kicker Austin Seibert missing a 55-yard field goal off the right upright.

Blough's final line in the audition: 16-for-22, 76 yards, one touchdown, one interception, plus three scrambles for another 18 yards.

Boyle, meanwhile, came in to begin the second half and finished off the victory. He led a pair of touchdown drives, including an 18-play, 85-yard series. But those possessions sandwiched a pair of three-and-outs.

He finished 12-of-15 for 99 yards, one touchdown and zero turnovers. And despite the quality stat line, he was more focused on the plays he didn't make.

"I missed the touchdown pass to Mo Alexander in the back of the end zone," Boyle said, listing his mistakes. "I missed a couple of kills. I got a running back hit one time. I was inaccurate on one throw, which I wanted back. So I could have had a better game, to be honest with you."

Campbell said the coaching staff is still debating who will start the finale against Pittsburgh, but were currently leaning toward going back to Boyle.

Last season, the Lions kept all three quarterbacks, but might not be afforded that luxury this year, needing to make difficult decisions across the roster. Blough and Boyle have forged a strong bond through the past year, which could make the next week awkward as they potentially compete for a single job. But Boyle doesn't see it that way.

"He’s always making us laugh, always making us smile, and I think the relationship is way more important than the competition battle," Boyle said. "But it’s definitely on both of our minds. He’s in a similar spot. He’s undrafted. He’s going into Year 4. It’s a dogfight every year for us. It’s going to be a position battle every year until we sign a two or three-year deal. Hopefully, that comes down the road, but being an undrafted quarterback in this league is — every year is going to be a dogfight, and we know what that looks like.

“...I love David," he said. "I love every aspect of David Blough. I’ll tell you that 100 times over. David is probably one of the top-five people I’ve ever met in my life."

Starters to suit up this week

Boyle (or Blough) might be one of only a handful of reserves who start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Lions are planning to play most of their starters in the exhibition finale.

"I do see the starters playing and we’ll see where it goes," Campbell said. "They need to be prepared for a half, I told them. I know their guys are playing about a half; I talked to (Steelers) coach (Mike) Tomlin. So, this will be really good for us.

Playing starters in the preseason finale will be a change of pace for the Lions under Campbell. Last year, the first where the preseason slate was reduced to three games, the Lions rested nearly everyone who would start the season opener, with the most notable exception being rookie offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

“Well, we tried a couple of things last year," Campbell said. "I wanted to tinker a little bit, to see if we could get it in practice and it’s good in theory. But we had a number of injuries in camp and now, you’re spread thin throughout the whole roster and it makes it hard. And so, I just felt like this was a way to go this year."

Campbell also noted the starters didn't play against the Colts after joint practices last week. Holding them out against the Steelers would have meant nearly a month without game reps heading into the Sept. 11 opener against Philadelphia.

Of course, that will still be the case with Goff, who Campbell said won't play.

"I don’t see Goff playing and he’s not going to talk me into it," Campbell said, referencing the quarterback playing in the preseason opener after he was originally scheduled to be held out. "I told him that this morning, so he’ll know my conviction."

Clarity in the trenches

A week ahead of roster cuts, a pair of defensive linemen are making strong cases to earn jobs.

John Cominsky, who was claimed off waivers earlier this offseason, impressed against the Colts, recording a team-high six tackles to go with a sack. Perhaps even more notable is he stepped into a role he hadn't practiced — defensive end in the team's defensive sub package — due to an injury, and he didn't miss a beat.

"He never took a rep ever, in practice, walkthroughs, and when Banksy (Eric Banks) went down, we told him, ‘Hey, you gotta go out there,' and he did a hell of a job," defensive line coach Todd Wash said. "It’s a credit to him, once again. He’s intelligent. He’s never lined up and played that, and he didn’t have one bust and he played a lot of snaps for us. That’s a credit to him taking pride in what he’s doing.”

Also inching closer to locking up a roster spot is interior lineman Isaiah Buggs.

"Buggs has really come along since he’s gotten here," Wash said. "I think we’re getting bigger and more physical inside, and that was a big thing that we had to concentrate on."

The 300-pounder has the potential to not only improve Detroit's run defense, but is also freeing up Wash to move around Alim McNeill, who impressed lining up as a 3-technique while practicing against the Colts.

"You got to see his athleticism, his quickness, his get-off," Wash said. "I thought he had a really good week at three-technique. ... We’re really excited about him playing a little bit more three.

Injury update

Lions tight end Devin Funchess returned to practice four days after suffering a stinger in the first of two joint practices against the Colts. He caught four passes and a touchdown in the preseason opener a week earlier and is now on track to restate his case for a job as a matchup piece against the Steelers.

Still not practicing for the Lions is defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. The second-round pick from a year ago continues to deal with a back injury sustained in the first week of training camp.

"He misses a lot," Wash said about the extended absence from the practice field. "We saw some really good things in OTAs with the (schematic) changes. That's the way he played at (the University of) Washington, so that was another exciting thing with the transition that we made.

"But he misses a lot, obviously. The only way you can get better at football is taking reps. So when he does get back, we're going to have to put him in the fire real quick."

