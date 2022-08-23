Lions get roster to 80 by releasing one, moving four to injured lists

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got the team's roster down to the required 80 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline by releasing veteran linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton and moving four players — defensive end Romeo Okwara, fullback Jason Cabinda, wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive lineman Josh Paschal — to injured lists, which will keep each out of action for at least the first four games of the regular season.

None of the injury news is particularly surprising.

Williams and Okwara still are working their way back from long-term injuries.

The Lions traded up 20 spots in the first round to snag Williams with the No. 12 pick last April. The speedy Alabama product posted 1,572 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches last season to go with two more scores on kickoff returns, but tore his ACL in January's national championship game.

He's been actively engaged during practices throughout the offseason, even attending the team's recent joint sessions with the Indianapolis Colts while the Lions' other rehabbing players stayed back in Detroit.

Okwara, meanwhile, suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 last season. Speaking earlier in camp, he expressed optimism about his recovery, although no timetable for his return has been publicly provided.

"I'm very confident," Okwara said. "Guys go through this surgery all the time, especially in recent years. I'm very, very optimistic with my recovery."

Paschal and Cabinda suffered their injuries earlier in the offseason program.

Paschal, the team's second-round pick in 2022, has been out after having surgery to repair a sports hernia. Cabinda, who is a key contributor on special teams beyond his fullback duties, is dealing with an ankle injury.

All four will be eligible to return for Detroit's Week 5 game in New England on Oct. 9, although current expectations are Williams and Okwara will need additional time.

As for Hamilton, he joined the Lions as a waiver claim in January 2021. He earned unexpected praise from coach Dan Campbell that offseason, but never got a chance to make the roster, suffering an undisclosed season-ending injury during last year's training camp.

This offseason, Hamilton had been buried on the linebacker depth chart behind Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Chris Board, Anthony Pittman and rookie Malcolm Rodriguez. Hamilton most recently logged 31 snaps between defense and special teams during last Saturday's preseason game against the Colts.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers