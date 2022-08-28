Lions' Jeff Okudah locks up starting cornerback job after strong finish to preseason

Pittsburgh — Coming back from a ruptured Achilles, the Lions promised cornerback Jeff Okudah nothing more than a chance to compete for a starting job, pitting him head-to-head against converted safety Will Harris throughout training camp.

But as the dust settled in the preseason finale, Okudah surged across the finish line to lock up the job.

"I feel like he has been trending in the right direction now for two weeks," Lions coach Dan Campbell said after Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. "I would say he finished up strong and he's going in the right direction.

"There is nothing after these two weeks to tell me that that's not his job right now."

Showing minimal rust since receiving medical clearance to return to the field at the start of camp, Okudah has only gotten more consistent through the month of August. Against the Steelers, he punctuated his preseason with two tackles, including one for a loss, as well as a pass breakup on a throw to rookie standout George Pickens at the goal line.

With Okudah now set to start the season opener opposite Amani Oruwariye, it leaves Harris without an obvious role on defense.

"We think there's other things Will can do for us, as well, besides special teams," Campbell said. "He can probably play a little nickel for us, he can play some dime. So his versatility is something that we really value, as well.

"But love where Jeff is going, love how he did step up to the challenge. He answered the bell. He wasn't afraid of the competition and he went after it. I would say he's earned his spot."

Okudah, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will now have an opportunity to get his career on track after an unquestionably rocky start. As a rookie, he battled injuries and was limited to nine games. In those contests, he struggled with inconsistencies, allowing 41 of 53 passes thrown his way to be completed for 594 yards and a touchdown. He recorded just two pass breakups but did intercept one pass against Arizona.

He looked primed to make a big jump in his performance last season, but he allowed a long touchdown in the opener before suffering the torn Achilles in the second half.

