Live updates: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers in NFL preseason game

It's the final countdown.

We've got just one more Detroit Lions preseason game to go, and it's all going down in the Steel City as Detroit visits the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

With the exception of quarterback Jared Goff, a majority of the Lions' starters are expected to play.

Will we finally find out who's destined to win the backup quarterback job? Can any linebackers overcome the surge from Malcolm Rodriguez to earn a starting spot? Follow along with the Lions' preseason finale with live updates from Detroit News staff writer Nolan Bianchi.

Lions get red-zone stand as Steelers take 3-0 lead

Drive start: PIT 15 (9:36 1st)

The Steelers start cooking with gas on their second drive. Aidan Hutchinson is flagged for a neutral zone in fraction, and the very next play, Diontae Johnson hauls in a 38-yard pass to the Detroit 39 before Najee Harris runs for 11, then catches a pass for 9.

It's second-and-1 at the 19 and quickly turns into first-and-10 at the 14. After a holding penalty on the Steelers, Detroit's defense stands tall to force a 45-yard field goal.

Steelers 3, Lions 0 (3:22 1st)

Lions go three-and-out on second drive

Drive start: DET 44 (10:29 1st)

The Lions show off an uninspired three-and-out on their second drive of the game. Left tackle Taylor Decker was penalized for illegal formation on third down; the penalty was declined.

Lions 0, Steelers 0 (9:36 1st)

Hutchinson, Harris grab third-down sack to end Steelers drive

Drive start: PIT 21 (12:31 1st)

Mitch Trubisky starts at quarterback for Pittsburgh.

Tracy Walker gets a second-down sack by running Trubisky out of bounds. Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris get in the backfield on third down to pull Trubisky down for the sack.

Lions 0, Steelers 0 (10:29 1st)

Lions punt quickly to begin preseason finale

Drive start: DET 29 (14:54 1st)

Roster bubble running back Justin Jackson returns the opening kickoff 28 yards for Detroit. Tim Boyle will get first reps at quarterback.

A 15-yard completion to T.J. Hockenson starts the day with a bang. It becomes first-and-5 with an offsides penalty. The Steelers get Detroit to third-and-3 and T.J. Watt blows up Jermar Jefferson for a 5-yard loss.

Lions 0, Steelers 0 (12:31 1st)

Lions at Steelers

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV/radio: CBS Detroit/97.1 FM

Preseason records: Lions (1-1); Steelers (2-0) '