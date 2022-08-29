Detroit Lions' 2022 roster cut tracker

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are required to establish an initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday. We'll use this space to update you with news and reports of cuts as they happen.

Monday

► 5:10 p.m.: Jarrad Davis' redemption story in Detroit appears to have come to an end. The team is releasing its former first-round pick, five months after re-signing him, according to the NFL Network.

A player coach Dan Campbell never truly wanted to let go, Davis re-signed with the Lions after a one-year stint with the New York Jets. Easy to root for because of his high character and openness about his renewed mental focus, he simply wasn't able to pass over any of the other options of the depth chart because of his limited contributions on special teams and his one-dimensional skill set as blitzing linebacker.

Davis logged 74 snaps this preseason, primarily with the third defensive grouping, recording eight tackles and a pass breakup.

► 4:18 p.m.: The Lions are parting with Devin Funchess, the former Michigan standout who had been attempting to convert from wide receiver to tight end this offseason. The release was first reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Funchess was a late addition for the Lions, signing shortly before the start of training camp. He impressed in the preseason opener, catching four passes for 17 yards and a touchdown, but had to miss the second game after suffering a stinger during the joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts.

Funchess logged 21 snaps in the preseason finale against Pittsburgh, catching one pass for four yards, but also drawing a false start the next play.

► 4:15 p.m.: The NFL Network is reporting undrafted rookie receiver Kalil Pimpleton has been released. The former Muskegon High School and Central Michigan star had been featured in the most recent episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Pimpleton caught nine passes during the preseason, three in each game, for 69 yards. He also got brief opportunities as both a punt and kickoff returner.