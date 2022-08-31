Lions bring back 13 players for practice squad

Allen Park — The Lions announced the signing of 13 players for the team's practice squad, all who spent time with the team during training camp.

That group consisted of wide receiver Maurice Alexander, linebacker Jarrad Davis, tight end Derrick Deese, offensive tackles Obinna Eze, tight end Garrett Griffin, defensive lineman Bruce Hector, linebacker James Houston, running back Justin Jackson, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, cornerback A.J. Parker, linebacker Anthony Pittman, offensive tackle Dan Skipper and cornerback Saivion Smith.

The team still has three openings on the unit, with one presumably being reserved for a quarterback. That could be David Blough, assuming he clears waivers after being let go by the team Wednesday morning following the signing of veteran Nate Sudfeld.

Running back Justin Jefferson, who was waived on Wednesday to make room for waiver claim Benito Jones, is also a candidate for the practice squad.

