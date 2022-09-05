Lions place Halapoulivaati Vaitai on reserve/injured list, claim O-lineman off waivers

The Detroit Lions' dream of having all five starting offensive linemen healthy for a game this season will have to wait.

On Monday, right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on the reserve/injured list and offensive lineman Drew Forbes was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns, according to an announcement from the team.

Vaitai's injury is unknown, but he missed practice last Thursday after playing 29 snaps in the preseason finale. By being placed on injured reserve he'll miss at least the first four games of the season.

The Lions' starting offensive line of Taylor Decker (left tackle), Jonah Jackson (left guard), Frank Ragnow (center), Vaitai and Penei Sewell (right tackle) didn't play a single game together as a unit last season and had 25 man games lost due to injuries among the group.

In his first year with the Lions, Vaitai in 2020 missed the first two games of the season before later being shut down with a foot injury after 10 games played. He missed two games last season.

The Lions claimed Forbes, a 2019 sixth-round pick out of Southeast Missouri State, shortly after he was waived by the Browns, who drafted him. Forbes has made just two NFL appearances in his career, both in 2019.

Forbes, 25, opted out of the 2020 season and was placed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury before Week 1 of last season.

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi