Detroit Lions re-add quarterback Tim Boyle to practice squad

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions completed the team's 16-man practice squad ahead of Sunday's season opener with the Philadelphia Eagles, re-signing former backup quarterback Tim Boyle to round out the unit.

Undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2018, Boyle spent his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, where he played sparingly in a backup role. The Lions signed him as a free agent ahead of the 2021 campaign, and after being on the cusp of winning a hotly contested camp competition with David Blough, Boyle suffered a broken thumb that would sideline him the first half of the season.

Boyle returned to action ahead of Detroit's Week 10 matchup with Cleveland and was immediately thrust into the starting lineup to replace injured starter Jared Goff. In Boyle's first career start, he completed 15-of-23 passes for 77 yards in a 13-10 loss to the Browns.

Boyle would go on to start three games for the Lions last season, completing 64.9% of his passes for 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions.

In the offseason, Boyle re-signed with the Lions to a one-year, $2 million deal and was again pitted against Blough for the backup role. This time, both struggled to seize the job. Boyle was cut by the team last Tuesday, with Blough following a day later, as the Lions opted to bring in a fresh face to back up Goff, former Eagles and 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

With the re-signing of Boyle, the Lions now have a full practice squad.

The rest of the unit includes: Wide receiver Maurice Alexander, linebacker Jarrad Davis, tight end Derrick Deese Jr., offensive tackle Obinna Eze, tight end Garrett Griffin, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, linebacker James Houston, running back Justin Jackson, running back Jermar Jefferson, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, cornerback AJ Parker, linebacker Anthony Pittman, kicker Aldrick Rosas, offensive tackle Dan Skipper and cornerback Saivion Smith.

