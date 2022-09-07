Lions injury report: Three backups sidelined; Frank Ragnow, Austin Seibert limited

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions were missing three backup players during Wednesday's practice, although one might have been in line to start if healthy.

The team was without defensive linemen John Cominsky (illness) and Levi Onwuzurike (back), as well as offensive lineman Tommy Kraemer (back) for the session.

While Cominsky figures to be back shortly, Onwuzurike has been out of action for more than a month. As for Kraemer, he's been limited since the final week of training camp. It's poor timing for the second-year guard, who would have been among the top options to start in place of Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who was placed on injured reserve with a back injury this week.

In addition to the trio sidelined on Wednesday, five others were limited, including Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and kicker Austin Seibert, who are both dealing with groin injuries.

Also limited were linebacker Chris Board (knee), linebacker Julian (Okwara) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu. Okwara and Melifonwu just recently returned to practice after multiple-week absences during camp.

jdrogers@detroitnes.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers