Lions mulling options to replace guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 'It's up in the air ...'

Allen Park — With five days until the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell acknowledged the team is unsure how the starting offensive line will be composed after right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai landed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

"If I'm being honest, it's up in the air right now," Campbell said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "I don't think I'm swayed one way or another. I think we're going to give it a go with a few different guys and what feels right is where we'll go."

Campbell confirmed Vaitai suffered a back injury in Detroit's preseason finale. The early expectation is it won't be season-ending, but he'll be out at least the first four games, setting up the need for a replacement.

The team plans to work through a number of possibilities on the practice field this week before making a decision on the best path forward.

The easiest option would be inserting second-year lineman Tommy Kraemer into the right guard spot, a place he started two games as an undrafted rookie last season.

"What I like about Tommy is you know exactly what you're going to get," Campbell said. "We know exactly who the player is, what he is. He's a consistent player, and he grew through the spring and through training camp. So he makes the most of what he has, he's pretty dependable and he's smart."

Unfortunately, Kraemer is also dealing with an injury, lingering from the end of training camp, that sidelined him for Wednesday's practice.

Alternatively, Campbell said the Lions will consider starting Logan Stenberg, a fourth-round draft pick from 2020 who has logged just four offensive snaps his first two seasons, but is coming off a strong preseason performance. In that scenario, he would likely play left guard, while Pro Bowler Jonah Jackson would flip from the left side to the right.

The Lions also are discussing moving center Frank Ragnow to guard, a position he played as a rookie, while having Evan Brown handle the snaps. The argument here would be Brown established himself as the team's best backup lineman after starting 12 games in place of an injured Ragnow last season.

The sleeper option is moving Penei Sewell to guard and going with Matt Nelson at right tackle, where he started nine games last season. On the surface, it would seem to be the least likely choice, but Campbell mentioned the possibility shortly before Sewell took some individual reps on the inside during the brief portion of practice open to the media.

The easiest way to make sense of moving Sewell inside is recognizing the Eagles are strongest along the inside of their defensive line where six-time Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox lines up.

Regardless of the configuration the Lions settle on, Campbell said the expectations for the unit won't change.

"Listen, I love this O-line and I still love this O-line," Campbell said. "Certainly losing Big V, that hurts. ...He's been a steady rock for us and he's a great team guy. Everybody appreciates him on this team, but I still love where we're at.

"As a player and as a coach, here's what I do know, as long as you get a group of guys that know how to work together, they're tough and they're smart, you can make great things happen. And we have plenty of that still up there, so we'll be fine."

