Lions' Frank Ragnow active for season opener vs. Eagles

Detroit — After a midweek scare, a groin injury suffered during Wednesday's practice, Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is active for the team's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's a relief for the Lions, who are already dealing with the loss of one starter along the offensive line, having placed guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve to start the week. It's also a relief for Ragnow, who missed the final 13 games last season after suffering a toe injury.

"Wednesday, I was pretty down, not gonna lie, after last year's deal," Ragnow said on Friday. "I was pretty upset. But it wasn't nearly as bad as I expected initially, so that was good."

More: Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Among Detroit's six inactives for the contest are three players battling injuries and three rookies. Guard Tommy Kraemer (back) had been previously ruled out, while safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) and linebacker Julian Okwara (hamstring) were listed as doubtful and questionable, respectively.

Also not suiting up against the Eagles are fifth-round draft pick James Mitchell, seventh-rounder Chase Lucas and undrafted free agent Demetrius Taylor.

jdrogers@detroitnes.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers