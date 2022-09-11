Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Take a bow, Lions fans. You made it — it’s finally gameday.

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions kick off the 2022 season against the Eagles in front of the first standing-room-only crowd at Ford Field since 2019. After two first-round picks, some key free-agent additions and a memorable showing on Hard Knocks, there’s hope surrounding the team that hasn’t been seen in years and it’s translated to what’s sure to be a raucous environment in Detroit.

Second-year head coach Dan Campbell is responsible for much of that optimism, endearing himself to football fans across the country through his sink-or-swim oration or by doing up-downs with the team on a bad wrist. Along with quarterback Jared Goff, running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, he’s one of the central returning characters for a team vying to take the next step forward.

Then there’s the new faces. No. 2 overall pick defensive end Aidan Hutchison and rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez look to play pivotal roles from the get-go on a defense looking to bounce back from finishing one spot removed from the worst in the league in 2021. In addition, new wide receiver DJ Chark provides a crucial vertical threat for Goff on an offense that flashed a curious potential in the preseason.

For their part, the Eagles are coming off a playoff appearance in Nick Sirianni’s first year at the helm after going 7-3 down the stretch — starting with a 44-6 demolition of the Lions on Halloween. There's a certain hope there, too, resting squarely with quarterback Jalen Hurts heading into a season that could determine his run in Philadelphia.

And on Sunday, it all comes together — in front of a sellout crowd, with the weight of expectations on both sidelines.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Sean Reider.

Eagles at Lions

► Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

► TV/radio: Fox/97.1

► Line: Eagles by 3½

► Records: Season opener for both teams

► 2021 records: Eagles 9-8; Lions 3-13-1

► Series: Eagles lead 17-16-2 (last meeting, Eagles 44-6, Oct. 31, 2021).