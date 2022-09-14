Detroit News NFL picks, week 2

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 2 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

Commanders +2 at Lions

Rogers: Commanders

Bianchi: Lions

Niyo: Lions

Wojo: Lions

Chargers +3.5 at Chiefs

Rogers: Chargers

Bianchi: Chargers

Niyo: Chiefs

Wojo: Chiefs

Dolphins +3.5 at Ravens

Rogers: Dolphins

Bianchi: Dolphins

Niyo: Ravens (best bet)

Wojo: Ravens

Jets +6.5 at Browns

Rogers: Jets

Bianchi: Browns

Niyo: Browns

Wojo: Browns

Colts -4 at Jaguars

Rogers: Jaguars

Bianchi: Colts (best bet)

Niyo: Colts

Wojo: Colts

Buccaneers -2.5 at Saints

Rogers: Saints

Bianchi: Saints

Niyo: Saints

Wojo: Saints

Panthers +2.5 at Giants

Rogers: Panthers

Bianchi: Panthers

Niyo: Panthers

Wojo: Panthers

Patriots -1 at Steelers

Rogers: Steelers

Bianchi: Steelers

Niyo: Patriots

Wojo: Patriots

Falcons +10.5 at Rams

Rogers: Falcons (best bet)

Bianchi: Rams

Niyo: Rams

Wojo: Falcons

Seahawks +8.5 at 49ers

Rogers: Seahawks

Bianchi: 49ers

Niyo: 49ers

Wojo: 49ers

Bengals -7 at Cowboys

Rogers: Cowboys

Bianchi: Bengals

Niyo: Bengals

Wojo: Bengals

Texans +10 at Broncos

Rogers: Texans

Bianchi: Texans

Niyo: Texans

Wojo: Broncos (best bet)

Cardinals +3.5 at Raiders

Rogers: Cardinals

Bianchi: Raiders

Niyo: Raiders

Wojo: Cardinals

Bears +10 at Packers

Rogers: Bears

Bianchi: Packers

Niyo: Packers

Wojo: Packers

Titans +10 at Bills

Rogers: Titans

Bianchi: Titans

Niyo: Titans

Wojo: Titans

Vikings +2 at Eagles

Rogers: Vikings

Bianchi: Eagles

Niyo: Eagles

Wojo: Eagles

Records

Rogers: 9-7 last week, 9-7 overall, 1-0 best bets

Bianchi: 9-7 last week, 9-7 overall, 1-0 best bets

Niyo: 6-10 last week, 6-10 overall, 0-1 best bets

Wojo: 8-8 last week, 8-8 overall, 0-1 best bets