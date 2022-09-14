Detroit News NFL picks, Week 2
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 2 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Commanders +2 at Lions
Rogers: Commanders
Bianchi: Lions
Niyo: Lions
Wojo: Lions
Chargers +3.5 at Chiefs
Rogers: Chargers
Bianchi: Chargers
Niyo: Chiefs
Wojo: Chiefs
Dolphins +3.5 at Ravens
Rogers: Dolphins
Bianchi: Dolphins
Niyo: Ravens (best bet)
Wojo: Ravens
Jets +6.5 at Browns
Rogers: Jets
Bianchi: Browns
Niyo: Browns
Wojo: Browns
Colts -4 at Jaguars
Rogers: Jaguars
Bianchi: Colts (best bet)
Niyo: Colts
Wojo: Colts
Buccaneers -2.5 at Saints
Rogers: Saints
Bianchi: Saints
Niyo: Saints
Wojo: Saints
Panthers +2.5 at Giants
Rogers: Panthers
Bianchi: Panthers
Niyo: Panthers
Wojo: Panthers
Patriots -1 at Steelers
Rogers: Steelers
Bianchi: Steelers
Niyo: Patriots
Wojo: Patriots
Falcons +10.5 at Rams
Rogers: Falcons (best bet)
Bianchi: Rams
Niyo: Rams
Wojo: Falcons
Seahawks +8.5 at 49ers
Rogers: Seahawks
Bianchi: 49ers
Niyo: 49ers
Wojo: 49ers
Bengals -7 at Cowboys
Rogers: Cowboys
Bianchi: Bengals
Niyo: Bengals
Wojo: Bengals
Texans +10 at Broncos
Rogers: Texans
Bianchi: Texans
Niyo: Texans
Wojo: Broncos (best bet)
Cardinals +3.5 at Raiders
Rogers: Cardinals
Bianchi: Raiders
Niyo: Raiders
Wojo: Cardinals
Bears +10 at Packers
Rogers: Bears
Bianchi: Packers
Niyo: Packers
Wojo: Packers
Titans +10 at Bills
Rogers: Titans
Bianchi: Titans
Niyo: Titans
Wojo: Titans
Vikings +2 at Eagles
Rogers: Vikings
Bianchi: Eagles
Niyo: Eagles
Wojo: Eagles
Records
Rogers: 9-7 last week, 9-7 overall, 1-0 best bets
Bianchi: 9-7 last week, 9-7 overall, 1-0 best bets
Niyo: 6-10 last week, 6-10 overall, 0-1 best bets
Wojo: 8-8 last week, 8-8 overall, 0-1 best bets