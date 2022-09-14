One game in, four of five Lions' starting offensive linemen, Swift dealing with injuries

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' offensive line was designed to be the team's strength, but one game into the 2022 season, the starting five is already battered.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai didn't even make it to the season opener, landing on injured reserve after suffering a back injury in the preseason finale that required surgery this week. Then center Frank Ragnow suffered a groin injury during last week's practice.

Now, two more starters are dealing with injuries, and Ragnow added a second concern, a foot injury. On Wednesday, neither he nor left tackle Taylor Decker practiced. The latter is dealing with a sore calf. Additionally, left guard Jonah Jackson was limited by a finger injury.

And it's not just the offensive line where the Lions are hurting. Running back D'Andre Swift, who racked up a career-high 144 rushing yards on 15 carries in the opener, sat out Wednesday because of an ankle injury, while defensive tackle Michael Brockers was sidelined by a knee injury.

The Lions have a few more days to get right before welcoming the Washington Commanders for a Week 2 tilt at Ford Field on Sunday.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers