Report: Lions adding offensive lineman to help banged-up position group

Allen Park — Dealing with a number of early-season injury issues along the team's offensive line, the Detroit Lions are signing Kayode Awosika off the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, according to the NFL Network.

A corresponding transaction wasn't immediately known.

Undrafted in 2021, Awosika appeared in one game for the Eagles last season, playing 43 snaps at right guard in the regular-season finale. At the University of Buffalo, he was a three-year starter and two-time captain, making 32 starts. He earned all-conference honors in 2020 while serving as the Bulls' left tackle.

The Lions are in need of depth up front with Halapoulivaati Vaitai landing on injured reserve with a back injury, backup Tommy Kraemer not practicing with a back injury of his own and center Frank Ragnow dealing with a groin injury.

