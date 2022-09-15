More bad news than good with Lions' Thursday practice participation

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got a couple of players back on the practice field during the brief portion open to the media Thursday, but were still missing two key starters, while two others were newly sidelined for the session.

On the positive side of the equation, left tackle Taylor Decker (calf) and defensive tackle Michael Brockers (knee) returned to practice. But that did little to offset the fact the Lions remained without center Frank Ragnow (groin/foot) and running back D'Andre Swift.

Additionally, Jonah Jackson, who was limited Wednesday with a finger injury, was absent. So was cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who was in uniform, but going through a stretching routine that suggested lower-back tightness.

A finger injury rarely raises alarm, but Lions fans will understandably be on alert until more is known on Jackson's condition given Decker missed eight games last year after suffering a spiral fracture during the week of practice before the season opener.

Despite Ragnow playing through his groin injury last week, the added concern with his foot, plus Jackson's injury, opens the possibility the Lions could be starting three backups along the interior of the line this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

