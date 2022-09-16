Status of Lions' four injured starters remains 'day-to-day' ahead of Washington game

Allen Park — Having not spoken to local media for 48 hours, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell knew the questions about the team's injured starters were coming, so he attempted to cut them off at the pass with an intentionally vague opening statement to his Friday news conference.

“I would say, probably Jonah (Jackson) and (Frank) Ragnow, probably questionably probable. And then, I’d say (D’Andre) Swift and Amani (Oruwariye) are probably questionable. So, they’re all kind of in the same boat. Honestly, it’s day-to-day.

"We’ll know a little bit more today," Campbell said. "But I don’t see Frank practicing today, I don’t see Jonah practicing today. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t have hope. We’re going to have to take this day-to-day.”

Jackson suffered a finger injury during Wednesday's non-padded practice. He was on the sideline for Friday's session with his ring finger on his right hand taped up. As for Ragnow, he's been battling groin and foot injuries and was not spotted during the window of practice open to the media.

Oruwariye also didn't practice for a second consecutive day. The starting cornerback, who finished third in the NFL with six interceptions last season, is battling a back injury.

The one player the Lions did get back on the field Friday was running back D'Andre Swift. He suffered a minor ankle sprain during Sunday's season opener and had been held out the past two days, but has already expressed an intention to play this week against Washington.

The offensive line remains Detroit's biggest concern. After losing starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the foreseeable future following back surgery, the team faces the prospect of being down all three of its interior linemen against Washington.

Logan Stenberg, a fourth-round pick in 2020, stepped in to replace Vaitai in the opener, and the team has a known commodity in Evan Brown to fill in at center if Ragnow can't go. Replacing a second guard spot would be trickier, especially after placing top backup Tommy Kraemer on injured reserve this week.

That leaves the two most likely candidates as Drew Forbes and Kayode Awosika, neither of whom was on the roster two weeks ago. The Lions claimed Forbes off waivers from the Browns on Sept. 5 and signed Awosika off the Eagles' practice squad on Thursday. Combined, they've seen 43 regular-season snaps, all going to Awosika in last year's season finale.

"He popped on film and then, out here in practice yesterday, it was good to see him moving around," Campbell said about Awosika. "I mean, he’s got good movement skills, has some power. There again, he’s just new to our terminology, and he’s young too. He hasn’t really played. But we like the ability, he seems like a pretty sharp guy."

