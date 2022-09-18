Lions' Dan Campbell on center Frank Ragnow's injury: 'We're not concerned'

Detroit — The Detroit Lions can still only dream of having a healthy offensive line.

Three of the five starters on the unit missed Sunday’s game against the Commanders at Ford Field. But if there’s a silver lining in what’s been a tumultuous road for the offensive line thus far, it’s this: Lions coach Dan Campbell is fairly certain that center Frank Ragnow's injury is nothing to be overly concerned about — even if his foot injury is still the same foot as the toe injury that ended his 2021 season just four games in.

“It is, but we’re not concerned,” Campbell said when asked about if Ragnow’s injury is in the same area as the last one. “We’re not concerned. We feel like the thing will heal up. We just need to give it a little time.”

Of course, if there were reason to be concerned, it’d be because Ragnow likely could have returned at some point last season but was shut down in an effort to come back fully healthy for 2022. He was questionable to play in Week 1 and missed Sunday's 36-27 victory.

While Evan Brown has performed admirably in Ragnow’s place, the Lions would still like to get their All-Pro center back as soon as possible. Ragnow graded out as Pro Football Focus’ third-ranked center — in the elite tier — heading into this season.

