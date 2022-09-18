Jonah Jackson, Amani Oruwariye lead Detroit Lions' inactives

Detroit — The Detroit Lions will officially be without three of the team's starting offensive linemen, as well as starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye, for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

After placing right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve a week ago, and ruling out center Frank Ragnow due to groin and foot injuries on Friday, the Lions were forced to scratch left guard Jonah Jackson from the lineup with the finger injury he suffered during Wednesday's practice.

That latter move wasn't entirely unexpected after the Lions downgraded Jackson to doubtful Saturday afternoon. Oruwariye is the bigger surprise, but he also suffered a mid-week injury, missing Thursday and Friday's practice with a back issue. He had been listed as questionable for the game.

With Oruwariye out, the Lions are likely to start converted safety Will Harris at cornerback. He had battled for a starting job, but lost out to Jeff Okudah during training camp. The injury also clears the path for rookie nickel Chase Lucas to be active after he was a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Detroit's additional inactives are defensive end Austin Bryant, cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, tight end James Mitchell and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor.

Bryant is the most intriguing name from that group. The decision was the result of Julian Okwara getting medically cleared from the hamstring injury that's plagued him since the middle of last month.

Bryant played 27 snaps in the season opener, recording a tackle, quarterback pressure and batted pass, which came on a third down in the second half, forcing a punt.

