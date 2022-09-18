Live updates: Lions' offense finally scores TD, ups lead to 12-0

Lions finally find pay dirt

-Q1 1:40: Goff makes something out of nothing and finds the Sun God in the end zone for the touchdown. Lions lead 12-0.

-Q1 3:07: Big 63-yard return by Kalif Raymond. Lions in business.

Safety!

-Q1 3:17: Charles Harris strip sacks Carson Wentz and the ball rolls to the back of the end zone. That's a safety. Lions now up 5-0 and getting the ball back.

Lions turn it over on downs

-Q1 4:02: Red zone offense is struggling so far. A field goal and now a turnover on downs.

-Q1 6:11: Big run by D'Andre Swift. He looks healthy. 50 yards.

-Q1 6:22: Lions defense came to play so far. Aided by an intentional grounding penalty, they force another three-and-out.

Lions settle for field goal

-Q1 8:06: Goff throws short of the sticks on third down and the Lions have to settle for three. Austin Seibert hits the 35-yard field goal as they take a 3-0 lead.

-Q1 10:08: Big play on third down as Goff finds Amon-Ra St. Brown over the middle for 49 yards.

-Q1 11:32: Aidan Hutchinson picks up his first career sack on third down as Washington is forced to punt.

-Q1 13:35: Lions offensive line injuries already proving to be an issue. Jared Goff is sacked on third down and the Lions punt.

Kickoff

-Q1 15:00: Commanders win the toss and defer to the second half. Lions up first on offense.

Pregame

The Detroit Lions were close but not close enough against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. This week, they'll look to get more than a moral victory against the Washington Commanders.

The Lions are favored in a game for the first time since 2020, but that line has shrunk as the week has gone on. The Lions will be without All-Pro center Frank Ragnow, as well as left guard Jonah Jackson, who was ruled out on Sunday. Running back D'Andre Swift could be limited by an ankle injury.

One thing the Lions will be happy to see this week is a quarterback who isn't very mobile in Washington's Carson Wentz. Jalen Hurts ran all over the Lions' defense a week ago, but they won't have to worry too much about the QB scramble this week.

Wentz is also pretty prone to mistakes, so the Lions will look to take advantage and force some turnovers.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Commanders at Lions

► Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

► Records: Commanders 1-0; Lions 0-1

► Line: Lions by 1

► TV/radio: FOX/97.1