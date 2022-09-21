Lions lose defensive lineman John Cominsky to hand injury

The Detroit Lions are dealing with another injury issue coming out of last weekend's game against Washington, losing defensive lineman John Cominsky to a hand injury.

"Yeah, so he's going to be down for a little bit," Lions coach Dan Campbell said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "He had surgery yesterday and he'll be down for a little while."

Campbell noted the team had not yet decided to place Cominsky on injured reserve, which would open up a roster spot, but also require him to miss at least the next four games.

A spring waiver claim after he was released by the Atlanta Falcons, Cominsky quickly carved out a role as part of Detroit's defensive line rotation, logging 59 defensive snaps the first two weeks. So far, he's three tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits. He's also pacing the defense with 10 quarterback pressures.

"(He's been) playing at a very high level," Campbell said. "He'll be one of those guys that somebody has got to pick up the slack of his production because he's got a ton of silent production, stuff you don't always see on the stat sheets. He's been force and he's one of the reasons we got some of the sacks we got the other day, he's taking two (blockers) out of there, doing exactly what he's asked to do. He's unselfish and he's all effort all the time. He's been a good fit for us."

Campbell listed two options on the roster who could help fill the void; Austin Bryant and rookie Demetrius Taylor.

Bryant, a training camp standout, was a healthy scratch last Sunday following the return of Julian Okwara to the lineup. Taylor, who made the roster as an undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State, has yet to be active for a regular season game. During the preseason, he logged 67 snaps and recorded a pair of tackles.

