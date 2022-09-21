Detroit News NFL picks, Week 3
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 3 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Lions +7 at Vikings
Rogers: Lions (best bet)
Bianchi: Lions
Niyo: Vikings
Wojo: Lions
Steelers +3.5 at Browns
Rogers: Steelers
Bianchi: Steelers
Niyo: Browns (best bet)
Wojo: Browns
Saints -3 at Panthers
Rogers: Panthers
Bianchi: Saints
Niyo: Panthers
Wojo: Panthers
Texans +2.5 at Bears
Rogers: Texans
Bianchi: Texans
Niyo: Bears
Wojo: Bears
Chiefs -6.5 at Colts
Rogers: Colts
Bianchi: Chiefs
Niyo: Chiefs
Wojo: Chiefs
Bills -4.5 at Dolphins
Rogers: Dolphins
Bianchi: Bills
Niyo: Bills
Wojo: Bills
Ravens -3 at Patriots
Rogers: Patriots
Bianchi: Ravens
Niyo: Ravens
Wojo: Ravens
Bengals -4.5 at Jets
Rogers: Jets
Bianchi: Bengals
Niyo: Bengals
Wojo: Bengals(best bet)
Raiders -1 at Titans
Rogers: Titans
Bianchi: Titans
Niyo: Titans
Wojo: Raiders
Eagles -4 at Commanders
Rogers: Commanders
Bianchi: Eagles (best bet)
Niyo: Eagles
Wojo: Eagles
Jaguars +7 at Chargers
Rogers: Jaguars
Bianchi: Chargers
Niyo: Chargers
Wojo: Chargers
Rams -4.5 at Cardinals
Rogers: Cardinals
Bianchi: Cardinals
Niyo: Cardinals
Wojo: Cardinals
Falcons +1.5 at Seahawks
Rogers: Falcons
Bianchi: Seahawks
Niyo: Seahawks
Wojo: Falcons
Packers +3 at Buccaneers
Rogers: Packers
Bianchi: Packers
Niyo: Packers
Wojo: Packers
49ers +1 at Broncos
Rogers: 49ers
Bianchi: 49ers
Niyo: Broncos
Wojo: Broncos
Cowboys +3 at Giants
Rogers: Cowboys
Bianchi: Giants
Niyo: Giants
Wojo: Giants
Records
Rogers: 8-8 last week, 17-15 overall, 2-0 best bets
Bianchi: 7-9 last week, 16-16 overall, 0-2 best bets
Niyo: 6-10 last week, 12-20 overall, 0-2 best bets
Wojo: 7-9 last week, 15-17 overall, 1-1 best bets