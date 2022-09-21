Detroit News NFL picks, Week 3

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 3 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.

Lions +7 at Vikings

Rogers: Lions (best bet)

Bianchi: Lions

Niyo: Vikings

Wojo: Lions

Steelers +3.5 at Browns

Rogers: Steelers

Bianchi: Steelers

Niyo: Browns (best bet)

Wojo: Browns

Saints -3 at Panthers

Rogers: Panthers

Bianchi: Saints

Niyo: Panthers

Wojo: Panthers

Texans +2.5 at Bears

Rogers: Texans

Bianchi: Texans

Niyo: Bears

Wojo: Bears

Chiefs -6.5 at Colts

Rogers: Colts

Bianchi: Chiefs

Niyo: Chiefs

Wojo: Chiefs

Bills -4.5 at Dolphins

Rogers: Dolphins

Bianchi: Bills

Niyo: Bills

Wojo: Bills

Ravens -3 at Patriots

Rogers: Patriots

Bianchi: Ravens

Niyo: Ravens

Wojo: Ravens

Bengals -4.5 at Jets

Rogers: Jets

Bianchi: Bengals

Niyo: Bengals

Wojo: Bengals(best bet)

Raiders -1 at Titans

Rogers: Titans

Bianchi: Titans

Niyo: Titans

Wojo: Raiders

Eagles -4 at Commanders

Rogers: Commanders

Bianchi: Eagles (best bet)

Niyo: Eagles

Wojo: Eagles

Jaguars +7 at Chargers

Rogers: Jaguars

Bianchi: Chargers

Niyo: Chargers

Wojo: Chargers

Rams -4.5 at Cardinals

Rogers: Cardinals

Bianchi: Cardinals

Niyo: Cardinals

Wojo: Cardinals

Falcons +1.5 at Seahawks

Rogers: Falcons

Bianchi: Seahawks

Niyo: Seahawks

Wojo: Falcons

Packers +3 at Buccaneers

Rogers: Packers

Bianchi: Packers

Niyo: Packers

Wojo: Packers

49ers +1 at Broncos

Rogers: 49ers

Bianchi: 49ers

Niyo: Broncos

Wojo: Broncos

Cowboys +3 at Giants

Rogers: Cowboys

Bianchi: Giants

Niyo: Giants

Wojo: Giants

Records

Rogers: 8-8 last week, 17-15 overall, 2-0 best bets

Bianchi: 7-9 last week, 16-16 overall, 0-2 best bets

Niyo: 6-10 last week, 12-20 overall, 0-2 best bets

Wojo: 7-9 last week, 15-17 overall, 1-1 best bets