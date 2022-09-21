Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown earns player of the week honors

Allen Park — Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is on one heck of a hot streak, and for his more recent performance against the Washington Commanders, he's been named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week.

In Sunday's 36-27 victory over the Commanders, St. Brown hauled in nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while adding another 68 yards on two carries. His 58-yard gain on an end-around in the third quarter was a critical play in the game, kickstarting a touchdown drive that significantly hampered Washington's comeback effort in the contest.

The 116 receiving yards, two touchdowns and 184 yards from scrimmage were all career-highs for the second-year receiver out of USC.

The performance also saw St. Brown set both franchise and NFL records. He became the third player in NFL history, joining Michael Thomas and Antonio Brown, to record eight or more receptions in eight consecutive games, while becoming the only player to catch eight balls and score a touchdown in six straight.

St. Brown's run of six games with a touchdown also matched the Lions' team record, joining Herman Moore (1994) and Leon Hart (1951).

