Lions rule out Jonah Jackson, list four starters as questionable vs. Vikings

Allen Park — After being sidelined the full week of practice, the Detroit Lions will be without Jonah Jackson for a second consecutive week as the team's starting left guard continues to deal with a finger injury suffered during last week's non-padded practice.

Earlier in the week, Lions coach Dan Campbell said Jackson wouldn't return until he felt he could function and have success with the injured finger. Presumably, the Lions will stick with their lineup adjustment from last week, temporarily elevating Dan Skipper off the practice squad to fill the void.

In addition to Jackson, the Lions also ruled out defensive lineman John Cominsky for Sunday's game against the Vikings. He underwent surgery this week to address a wrist injury suffered in the fourth quarter of last week's victory over Washington. Meanwhile, starters T.J. Hockenson (hip), Frank Ragnow (foot), Aidan Hutchinson (thigh) and D'Andre Swift (ankle) are all questionable.

From that group, only Ragnow missed last Sunday's game. He returned to practice this week in a limited capacity, participating in sessions on Thursday and Friday.

"I mean, it’s certainly a step in the right direction," Campbell said. "I would say it’s trending that way (toward Ragnow playing), but yet we want to see how he does and then we’ll wake up tomorrow and see where he’s at. But certainly, if he can come back, it certainly helps. It’d be good to get him back."

As for Hutchinson, he suffered a thigh contusion in the second half that held him out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday. Still, he sounded confident about his chances of playing this week.

"I think come game time, I won't even be thinking about (the injury)," he said after Friday's practice.

With Swift, he's in the second week of managing an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener. It was enough to limit his role against Washington, but he still had a notable impact in the contest, racking up 87 total yards and a touchdown on five carries and two receptions.

