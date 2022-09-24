Lions elevate Dan Skipper, Anthony Pittman off practice squad for Vikings game

Minneapolis — The Detroit Lions are elevating offensive lineman Dan Skipper and linebacker Anthony Pittman from the team's practice squad for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Skipper is presumably in line to start the contest at left guard, filling in for the injured Jonah Jackson (finger) and replaying the role he had in the team's Week 2 victory over the Washington Commanders. It was the first career start for Skipper, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2017. More impressively, it was the first time he had played a snap at guard since the 2018 preseason.

Pittman, meanwhile, is being elevated for the third consecutive week. A top special teams contributor, he ranks third on the roster with 44 snaps with those groups. This game will mark Pittman maximizing his allotted practice squad elevations. He'll return to that unit on Monday and won't be able to play in another game for the Lions this season unless signed to the active roster.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers