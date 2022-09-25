Lions safety Tracy Walker exits in first quarter vs. Vikings with non-contact injury

Minneapolis — Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker exited in the first quarter of the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a left leg injury.

On the second-and-1 snap, Walker took three steps backward before reversing course on a run play. But on the safety's first step coming forward, he came up hobbling with a non-contact injury. After being helped off the field by the team's training staff, he was eventually carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

Walker, who missed two days of practice this week to attend the birth of his son, is coming off a season where he recorded a career-high 108 tackles. A free agent in the offseason, he re-signed with the Lions for three years, $25 million.

After Walker's exit, he was replaced in the lineup by JuJu Hughes. Walker was eventually ruled out of the contest with an ankle injury.

