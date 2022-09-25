Lions' four starters listed questionable all active against Vikings

Minneapolis — The Detroit Lions had listed four starters as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but all four are active for the contest.

Running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, tight end T.J. Hockenson and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson all will play against the Vikings after battling through injuries during the week.

Swift is continuing to work through a sprained ankle suffered in the season opener. He also played last week, but saw a reduced workload in the victory over the Washington Commanders.

Ragnow, meanwhile, missed that game while dealing with groin and foot injuries. While the groin issue is no longer troubling the former Pro Bowl center, he was limited throughout the week of practice with the foot injury that is same thing that sidelined him the final 13 games last season.

Hockenson (hip) and Hutchinson (thigh) were both banged up against the Commanders and were limited in practice this week.

Detroit's inactives for the NFC North matchup are defensive lineman John Cominsky, guards Jonah Jackson and Drew Forbes, cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, tight end James Mitchell and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor.

Cominsky and Jackson had been ruled out prior to the contest. Cominsky underwent wrist surgery last week after injuring it in the second half against the Commanders, while Jackson will miss a second consecutive game with a finger injury suffered in practice two weeks ago.

Practice squad lineman Dan Skipper was temporarily elevated for the game against Minnesota on Saturday and is expected to make a second start in place of Jackson on Sunday.

Melifonwu is a healthy scratch for the first time this season. The converted cornerback missed extensive time in training camp with a hamstring injury, but was removed from the injury report this week.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers