Live updates: Big play from St. Brown sets up Lions TD to make it 7-0

Lions strike first

-Q1 6:44: Jamaal Williams scores from a yard out to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

-Q1 7:04: The Sun God with a big catch-and-run on fourth down to get the Lions to the one-yard line.

Vikings miss field goal as well

-Q1 9:21: Vikings also have to settle for three, and Greg Joseph isn't even close. Both teams miss field goals to start out.

Seibert misses field goal

-Q1 11:03: Lions have to settle for three, but Austin Seibert doinks the 48-yard attempt. Still scoreless.

Kickoff

Vikings win the toss and defer. Lions offense up first.

Pregame

Active/Inactive

ACTIVE: RB D'Andre Swift, C Frank Ragnow, TE T.J. Hockenson, DE Aiden Hutchinson

INACTIVE: G Jonah Jackson, DL John Cominsky, DL Demetrius Taylor, G Drew Forbes, CB Chase Lucas, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, TE James Mitchell

The Detroit Lions are taking their show on the road.

After opening the season splitting a pair of home games, the Lions head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Sunday.

The Lions and Vikings each enter the game with a 1-1 record, matching everyone else in the NFC North.

Detroit is off to a strong start offensively, tied for second in the NFL averaging 30.5 points per game and fourth in total offense, averaging 405.5 yards per game.

Defensively, there appears there's work still to be done, as the Lions rank in the bottom three in points (32.5) and yards (425.5) allowed per game.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Lions at Vikings

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

▶ TV/radio: Fox/97.1

▶ Records: Lions 1-1, Vikings 1-1

▶ Line: Vikings by 6

▶ Series: Vikings lead 79-40-2 (Last game: Dec. 5, 2021 — (at) Lions 29, Vikings 27)