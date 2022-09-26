Lions captain Tracy Walker confirms injury as season-ending

The Detroit Lions had their worst fear on Tracy Walker's injury status confirmed Monday.

Walker, who left Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with an injury in the first quarter, said on Twitter, "I appreciate all the support from my fans and friends. It is true that I tore my Achilles and I'm done for the season but I'll bounce back and be better than ever for the following years to come."

Walker, 28, signed a three-year, $25 million extension ($16 million guaranteed) with the Lions this past offseason. He was in his first season as captain of the Lions' defense. Walker made nine 13 combined tackles in the season opener before being ejected for striking an Eagles player.

The injury timeline for Walker is unclear but Achilles injuries typically take about a year to recover from. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered an Achilles tear in Week 1 of last season and was ready to go for the season opener this year. Defensive end Romeo Okwara, on the other hand, suffered a torn Achilles in Week 4 of last season and still doesn't look anywhere close to playing, with the one-year anniversary of his injury coming up next Monday.

With Walker's injury, the Lions will need to figure out a contingency plan in a hurry. Juju Hughes — who played 63 defensive snaps Sunday in Walker's absence — looks like the next man up for Detroit, especially with Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph still rounding into form as pros.

But whatever the plan is, it'll require some quick calibration; Detroit has frequently seen poor communication and breakdowns in coverage lead to back-breaking touchdowns this season, such as Minnesota's go-ahead score to K.J. Osborn on Sunday, when Hughes sank down in coverage to play the middle of the field as Osborn found himself wide-open in the end zone.