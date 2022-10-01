Lions rule out DJ Chark, elevate two receivers off practice squad to replenish corps

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' injury woes on offense got a little bit worse Saturday afternoon when the team downgraded wide receiver DJ Chark to out for this weekend's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Chark will join receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift on the shelf, leaving the Lions without more than half of the team's offensive production from the first three games. Chark had been limited throughout the practice week with an ankle injury related to the issue he had surgically addressed last season.

To bolster the team's shorthanded receiving corps, the Lions promoted both Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander off the practice squad. Kennedy appeared in 12 games for the Lions last season, playing sparingly.

This preseason, Kennedy led the team in receiving production, catching 16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Alexander, a standout return man in the USFL this spring, has never appeared in an NFL game. He caught seven passes for 49 yards in the preseason.

In addition to the moves at receiver, the Lions signed offensive lineman Dan Skipper and kicker Dominik Eberle to the active roster. To create room, the team waived tight end Shane Zylstra and guard Drew Forbes.

Skipper has been filling in at left guard for injured starter Jonah Jackson (finger) the past two weeks and is expected to continue in that role against Seattle with Jackson already ruled out for the contest. Eberle will be making his Lions debut, filling in for injured kicker Austin Seibert, who was ruled out Friday with a groin injury.

