Live updates: Seahawks score another TD, increase lead to 24-9 over Lions

Seahawks find pay dirt again

-Q2 5:04: Seahawks offense making it look easy. They march right down the field and score another touchdown as Smith finds Noah Fant in the end zone. It's 24-9.

Raymond fumbles

-Q2 6:42: Lions had a nice pass play and then Kalif Raymond fumbled the ball. Seahawks recover and take over.

Seahawks settle for three

-Q2 9:13: Lions defense finally gets off the field on third down. Seattle's Jason Myers makes a 56-yard field goal to make it 17-9.

Lions add a field goal

-Q2 13:07: Eberle nails a 49-yard FG as the Lions now trail 14-9.

End of 1st quarter: Seahawks lead Lions 14-6

-Q1 3:07: And the Lions go three-and-out again. But they run a fake punt, and Jack Fox completes it to Quintez Cephus for a first down.

Seahawks score quickly

-Q1 4:35: Well that was quick. Five-play drive for the Seahawks, aided by a roughing-the-passer call on DT Isaiah Buggs. 14-6.

Lions answer right back

-Q1 6:47: Very next play, Goff finds T.J. Hockenson for a 32-yard TD pass. But Lions backup kicker Dominik Eberle misses the extra point. Lions still trail 7-6.

Lions get a turnover

-Q1 6:54: Lions offense goes three-and-out after Goff throws short of the sticks on 3rd down. Not what they were looking for. Jack Fox punts it away, but the Lions recover a muffed punt.

Seahawks strike first

-Q1 8:40: Seawhawks score after an efficient drive. Geno Smith to TE Will Dissly for a 16-yard score. Little reisstance from the Lions defense. It's 7-0.

Kickoff

Lions win the toss and defer to the second half. Seahawks up first on offense.

Injury designations

ACTIVE: WR Josh Reynolds (ankle), C Frank Ragnow (toe), TE T.J. Hockenson (foot)

INACTIVE: RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), WR D.J. Chark (ankle), G Jonah Jackson (finger), DL John Cominsky, DL Demetrius Taylor, K Austin Seibert (groin)

Pregame

After last week's disappointing defeat, the Detroit Lions will play this week without some of their top weapons on offense.

Running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) will both be out this week, and there could still be more to come. WR D.J. Chark (ankle) won't play, and nothing is guaranteed with receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle). It could be a struggle this week for an offense that has been one of the best in the league so far this year.

Going up against a Seattle team that is far past its prime, this seems like a good opportunity to wipe the bad taste of last week's game out of their mouths.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Seahawks at Lions

▶ Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1

▶ Records: Seattle 1-2, Detroit 1-2