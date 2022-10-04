Lions reportedly adding veteran kicker Michael Badgley to practice squad

While starting kicker Austin Seibert continues to nurse a groin injury related to last season's abductor surgery, the Detroit Lions are reinforcing their backup situation, signing veteran Michael Badgley to the practice squad, according to the NFL Network.

Undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2018, Badgley spent his first three seasons with the Chargers, appearing in 34 games and making 52-of-65 field goal attempts (80.0%) with a long of 59 yards. After struggling in 2020, he was cut by the Chargers heading into the 2021 season.

Badgley has spent time with four teams since being let go by the Chargers, most recently suiting up for the Chicago Bears, where made all four of his field goals as an injury replacement last Sunday. He was released the following day.

With Seibert out last week, the Lions turned to Dominik Eberle for last weekend's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Making his Lions debut, he struggled, missing two extra points and sending a kickoff attempt out of bounds. He was released by the team on Tuesday.

Prior to signing Badgley, the Lions worked out four other kickers on Tuesday: Sam Ficken, Lirim Hajrullahu, Brian Johnson and Andrew Mevis.

In addition, to Badgley, the Lions also re-signed tight end Shane Zylstra. He was released on Saturday.

