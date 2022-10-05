Lions sign receiver Tom Kennedy off practice squad

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions filled the team's open roster spot by signing wide receiver Tom Kennedy off the practice squad.

Temporarily elevated for last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks, Kennedy logged 60 snaps and caught a career-high three passes for 54 yards, including a key fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter. That performance comes after he led the team in receiving during the preseason, catching 16 balls for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Kennedy signing provides depth for a corps dealing with multiple injuries. Starters Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark were sidelined last Sunday, each with ankle injuries. That pair has combined for 30 catches for 351 yards and four touchdowns.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers