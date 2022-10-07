Lions' final injury report of the week brings some good news, more bad news

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions released another lengthy injury report on Friday, offering both some positive news and more bad news days ahead of Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots.

On the positive side of the things, starting guard Jonah Jackson practiced fully on Friday, and even though he's listed as questionable for the matchup, he appears on track to return to action after missing the past three games with a finger injury.

Additionally, leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returned to practice in a limited practice capacity, testing out his injured ankle and leaving him with a chance to play against the Patriots. He's also listed as questionable.

That would be a boost for Detroit's offense, which will be down several key pieces for the contest. The team ruled out six players, including four on offense. That group consisted of running back D'Andre Swift, wide receivers DJ Chark and Quintez Cephus and offensive lineman Matt Nelson, who has seen significant playing time as an extra blocker in Detroit's heavy formations.

Swift and Cephus' absences were expected after missing the full week of practice, but Chark is surprising as his surgically repaired ankle continues to give him problems. He also missed last week's game against Seattle.

In addition to the missing offensive players, defensive linemen John Cominsky (hand) and Charles Harris have been ruled, with the latter suffering a groin injury during Thursday's practice.

Last year's sack and quarterback pressure leader for the Lions, Harris has played more than 80% of Detroit's defensive snaps this season, recording 13 tackles, 1.0 sack and four quarterback hits.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers