Lions notes: Hutchinson focused on staying active, not being discouraged by double-teams

Allen Park — As Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson navigates natural rookie struggles, particularly as a pass rusher, one of the factors helping keep him away from the quarterback is the sheer number of double teams he's been facing.

According to data collected by ESPN, Hutchinson is facing the second-highest rate of double-teams among edge rushers, behind only Cleveland's Myles Garrett. But unlike Garrett, who is in his sixth season after going No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft, Hutchinson hasn't been able to consistently overcome the extra blocker.

It's an understandable adjustment for the young player, and he's drawing experience from last season at Michigan, when he set the school's single-season record for sacks despite drawing plenty of extra attention.

“Yeah, it’s definitely I think similar to my senior year a little bit," Hutchinson said. "Senior year, I got that a pretty good amount, so it’s nothing new, really. You’ve just got to be as active as you can, especially when you get that chip, you get those different scenarios, you’ve just got to stay active, and not get discouraged by the chip, because that’s what they’re trying to do."

Despite seeing a second blocker more than 30% of his pass-rush snaps, Hutchinson has still managed to record a team-high 16 quarterback pressures, as well as 3.0 sacks, all coming against Washington in Week 2. It's the inconsistency, within that impact, that's been notable. According to those same ESPN statistics measuring double teams, Hutchinson's overall pass-rush win rate, the defeating of his block in under 2.5 seconds, is among the worst in the NFL among qualifying rushers.

It's expected the Lions will aim to rectify those inconsistencies by moving Hutchinson around the defense more this week, including some stand-up rush opportunities, which helped unlock his abilities at Michigan.

“You know, we’re just going with the flow, and we’re feeling things out," Hutchinson said "And we are going to be ready on Sunday."

A promising debut

A month into his rookie season, and earlier than anyone had anticipated or hoped, safety Kerby Joseph made his first start, in place of an injured Tracy Walker.

And despite giving up a touchdown in man coverage on the game's opening possession against Seattle, position coach Brian Duker was pleased with the debut.

"I thought he did a great job, communicated, was where he was supposed to be, tackled well," Duker said. "There’s obviously he had the touchdown catch given up on him, just kinda a little technique thing there that he can work on. He was in great position, was doing everything right, just didn’t have the opportunity to make the play, right? So a little bit, small technique things he can improve on right there. It’s something he’s really emphasized this week. So would just like to see him make that play in the final moment right there. But I was really happy with Kerby’s performance."

When Walker went down with a torn Achilles, the Lions initially turned to JuJu Hughes to fill the void, before opening up a competition between him, Joseph and converted cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu during the practice week. In the end, it was the rookie emerging to snatch the spot. And from the sounds of it, he's done enough to continue in the role this week against the Patriots.

“Kerb’s done a good job and we’re certainly happy with him," Duker said. "I’m going to be honest — everybody always has an opportunity, right? So, practice is really how we judge performance is how you practice. So as long as he continues to do well, he’s someone we’re certainly excited about with his growth. I would think he’d continue on that trajectory and be a good player for us."

Shouldering the load

With starting running back D'Andre Swift ailing with ankle and shoulder injuries, the Lions have leaned heavily on the power component of the team's backfield rotation, Jamaal Williams. He's responded to the extra load in a big way, delivering a pair of the five most-productive games of his career, rushing for 195 yards and four touchdowns with 39 carries (5.0 yards per carry) the past two games.

"Jamaal’s been that guy since he’s gotten here," assistant head coach Duce Staley said. "So, he works hard during practice, he dedicates himself in the meeting room, he helps others and just to see him go out there and have some success is good."

Staley is correct about Williams' eagerness to accept a bigger role isn't unusual, but the veteran back certainly hasn't had this level of success during his season-plus in Detroit. In 2020, his first season with the franchise, he never gained more than 77 yards in a game, while scoring just two touchdowns on the season.

And while the performance of Detroit's offensive line certainty deserves some of the credit, Williams is doing his part as well, making the right reads and averaging a career-high 2.87 yards after contact.

