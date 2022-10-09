Lions scratch Amani Oruwariye as part of big defensive changes

Foxborough — In a stunning move, the Detroit Lions made starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye a healthy scratch for Sundays' game against the New England Patriots.

It marks an abrupt fall from grace for a player who finished third in the NFL in interceptions last season and is in a contract year. But there's no denying he hasn't lived up to the standard he'd set the previous couple of seasons, when he held opposing quarterbacks under 60% when targeting him in coverage.

It's expected converted safety Will Harris will get the start. He replaced an injured Oruwariye in Detroit's Week 2 win over Washington and performed well.

In addition to Oruwariye, the Lions also listed receiver DJ Chark, defensive linemen John Cominsky and Charles Harris, safety JuJu Hughes, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and running back D'Andre Swift as inactive.

All but Oruwariye and Hughes had previously been ruled out injury, and neither defensive back missed practice time this week. It also marks a steep slide down the depth chart for Hughes after entering the season as Detroit's No. 3 safety.

In good news for the Lions, the team is getting two key players back from injury — receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and guard Jonah Jackson.

St. Brown missed last week's game with an ankle injury, only returning to practice in a limited capacity on Friday. Detroit's most-productive offense player, he's first on the team in receptions, second in receiving yards and first in yards from scrimmage through the first four games.

Jackson returns after a three-game absence for an injured finger, sustained during a non-padded practice between the first and second game of the year.

